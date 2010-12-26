Tupac’s Lost Christmas Interview With MTV

In 1992 MTV interviewed the late rapper Tupac Shakur to discuss a song he was recording for the Special Olympics called ‘A Very Special Christmas Vol 2.″ However, Tupac faced some legal woes that year, (Ronald Ray Howard, 19, shot a Texas trooper and his attorney claimed 2Pacalypse Now incited him to kill) his song was dropped from the Christmas album and the interview never aired.

In this candid moment he shares some personal memories about Christmas in Baltimore and the challenges of growing up Black in the inner city.

I wish more rappers emulated THIS Tupac and not just the Thug Life persona.

“No one should have a lottery for $36 million and there are people starving…you only need one house…” –Tupac

Spotted @ KarenCivil.com

