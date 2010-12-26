CLOSE
Uncategorized
Dwight Howard Dances Like Michael Jackson After Beating Celtics

We’re not sure what makes  NBA players want to play dress-up but at least Dwight Howard left the dress on the rack. After ending the Boston Celtics’ 14-game winning streak with a 86-78 Christmas Day victory, Superman felt like moonwalking in a leather jacket and wig.

