Dwight Howard Dances Like Michael Jackson After Beating Celtics

We’re not sure what makes NBA players want to play dress-up but at least Dwight Howard left the dress on the rack. After ending the Boston Celtics’ 14-game winning streak with a 86-78 Christmas Day victory, Superman felt like moonwalking in a leather jacket and wig.
