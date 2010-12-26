CLOSE
Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Jay-Z To Earn $1 Million Dollars For New Year’s Eve Show

Leave a comment

Jay-Z will reportedly line his pockets with $1 million for a scheduled Las Vegas appearance  on New Year’s Eve next week.

According several reports Hova will entertain 2,500 party-goers at a private party being held at the Cosmopolitan Resort and Casino. Jay will be joined by his wife Beyonce – although Knowles won’t be singing at the glitzy event.

[Source]

RELATED POSTS

VIDEO: Jay-Z & Rihanna New Year’s Eve With Carson Daly

Diddy Offers To Remix New Year’s Ball

Dead Prez Turned Down Roc Nation Deal

Decoded: Jay-Z And Damon Dash Beef [VIDEO]

Beyonce , Jay-Z , Las Vegas , new year's eve

Also On The Urban Daily:
comments – add yours
Trending on The Urban Daily
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close