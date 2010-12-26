Jay-Z To Earn $1 Million Dollars For New Year’s Eve Show

Jay-Z will reportedly line his pockets with $1 million for a scheduled Las Vegas appearance on New Year’s Eve next week.

According several reports Hova will entertain 2,500 party-goers at a private party being held at the Cosmopolitan Resort and Casino. Jay will be joined by his wife Beyonce – although Knowles won’t be singing at the glitzy event.

[Source]

RELATED POSTS

Also On The Urban Daily: