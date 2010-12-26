Tahiry’s Pointless Revealing iPad Commercial

At least that’s what this video of her laying about doing nothing seems to be. When you’re a video girl with no song to shoot a video for and no more rapper boyfriend, what do you do? You shoot an extended clip of you laying in bed playing with your iPad and then getting dressed to go out and eat…alone. Yup. That is the entire 7:12 minute clip of “I Stand Alone” in a nutshell.

There was a little bit too much booty-meat for us to post it here but if you have nothing better to do with 7 minutes of your life CLICK HERE to watch it.

RELATED POSTS

Also On The Urban Daily: