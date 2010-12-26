Talib Kweli’s Wife Screams On Him For Flirting

According to the NY Post’s Page Six rapper Talib Kweli got in some trouble with his wife DJ Eque for flirting with other women at a recent party.

“Rapper Talib Kweli was thrown out of an after-party for his own record-listening event after he got into a fight with his wife, DJ Eque. Spies tell us Eque “flew into a rage and launched herself at Kweli” after she spotted him flirting with other women at the bash at West 14th Street bar Snap….”

The Brooklyn MC was married to the DJ in 2009 and according to their spy he was making jokes about Hennessy when he got into a wrestling match with Eque and they were both asked to leave the club.

Talib Kweli is prepping for the release of his new album, Gutter Rainbows, on January 25th.

