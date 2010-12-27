Ludacris, The Fugees And More Sampled Teena Marie

On December 26, 2010 singer Teena Marie died in her home at the age of 54. As is customary when a musician we love has passed away, we take a moment to highlight how they’ve influenced the hip-hop generation.

R.I.P. Teena Marie: Celebs Remember The Legendary Singer On Twitter

As a gifted singer and musician the Grammy-nominated singer and songwriter made fans all over the world with hits like “Square Biz” and her duet with the late Rick James, “Fire and Desire.” Here is a partial list of songs that some hip-hop groups have drawn inspiration from to create their own music. Sometimes it was the music, other times it was just her amazing voice that they couldn’t resist.

R.I.P. Teena Marie.

Teena Marie, “I Need Your Lovin”

Was sampled by

Love Bug Star-Ski & The Harlem World Crew ‘Positive Life’ (Tay-Ster 1981)

and Jadakiss “By My Side” F/ Ne-Yo

“Portuguese Love”

Was sampled by…

Ludacris, “Child of The night”

“Ooh La La”

Was sampled by

The Fugees, “Fugee-La”

and

Grand Puba “Fat Rat” (the beat is Fonda Rae but at the 1:32 Puba attempts to “sing” Marie’s vocals)

“Square Biz”

sampled by…

The Firm (Nas, AZ, Foxy Brown) “Firm Biz”

“Happy” (“you’re a queen to me…”)

sampled by…

“Queen” by Soul Supreme feat. A.G., T-Max and Pete Rock

