Game Robbed Of $75k, Jewelry On Christmas Eve

Game was robbed of $75,000 worth of jewelry and other items from his vehicle while he was shopping at the Westfield Topanga Mall in Canoga Park, California on December 24th.

“Tried 2 do last minute shoppin 4 da kids & valet stole a Louis Duffle out @avanterose ‘s car & we 2 chains & $75,000 short,” Game tweeted early in the morning of December 25th.

The rapper and a friend parked their car with the valet in a Nordstrom department store, only to return to the vehicle to find that several pieces of jewelry worth almost $75,000 was stolen.

Game accused Topanga Mall’s Nordstrom valet workers of being engaged in a criminal ring involving stealing.

Topanga Mall “Nordstroms” valet is janky as F**K !!! They gotta a lil stealing ring goin, PARKS YA OWN S**T from now on !

According to Game, the incident was on videotape, but police that responded told him that palm trees obscured the perpetrators from being seen.

Read the whole article on AllHipHop.com!

RELATED: 10 Things Rappers Do That We Just Don’t Understand