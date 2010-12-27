Diddy To Pay To Fix Model’s Torched Hair

Diddy has offered to pay for a model’s next salon visit after her hair caught on fire at the recent release party for his new album, Last Train To Paris.

Miyoki Jones was sitting in a bathtub while Kevin Hart hosted the event when her hair suddenly caught fire. The incident was broadcast live on Diddy’s Ustream account.

According to a source close to the model, who spoke to TMZ, Diddy called Jones shortly after the incident happened and said that he would pay for her to get her weave hair fixed and that price was no option.

TMZ claims that Jones already has an appointment set and that Diddy will be shelling out around $1,000.

RELATED: Video Model’s Hair Catches On Fire At Last Train To Paris Party [VIDEO]

RELATED: Chelsea Handler Puts Diddy On Blast For Being Late To Taping [VIDEO]