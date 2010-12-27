50 Cent’s Son Photo’d Playing With Stack Of Money

Like father, like son.

Not only do 50 Cent and his 14-year-old son Marquise look an awful lot alike, but they both apparently have a penchant for playing with money.

50 posted a handful of photos of Marquise playing around with a stack of hundred dollar bills just before Christmas.

Looks like we know what 50 gave his son for the holiday.

And we’re jealous.

