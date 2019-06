Lupe Fiasco’s long battle to get his third album, Lasers, in stores is finally nearing its end.

Lupe released the video for the album’s first single, “The Show Goes On,” just before the Christmas holiday.

Check it out!

Lasers is scheduled to drop on March 8th, 2011!

