Victim’s Step-Brother Calls G-Dep An ‘Idiot’ For Surrendering To Police

The step-brother of a man murdered 17-years-ago by G-Dep has labeled the rapper an “idiot” for inadvertently turning himself in for the homicide.

G-Dep confessed to shooting 32-year-old John Henkel three times in the chest, killing him on October 19, 1993 during a botched robbery attempt.

On December 15th, G-Dep, born Trevell Coleman, went to police in Manhattan and admitted to the shooting, although he did not know Henkel had died from his gunshot wounds.

“I think he’s an idiot,” John Henkel’s step-brother Robert Henkel told The New York Post.

“He has three kids and a wife. It was years and years and years ago,” Robert said. “Finally, we’re not always thinking about it…and now it has to be dug up all again.”

Last week, a grand jury indicted the rapper for murder.

