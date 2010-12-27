Coach Mike Singletary Fired By 49ERS

The NFL’s San Franciso 49ers have fired their head coach Mike Singletary. The announcement comes after a tough loss at the hands of the 7 and 8 St Louis Rams, and a heated argument with his quarterback Troy Smith. (See Video Below)

Singletary, 52, went 5-10 this season and 8-8 in 2009, his first as head coach in full. He posted a 5-4 record as interim coach after the team fired Mike Nolan during the 2008 season.

“One of the greatest experiences of my life was having the opportunity to coach the San Francisco 49ers,” Singletary said in a statement. “What made it so special were the players. They were some of the most outstanding men I have ever been around in my life. The coaches were truly professionals. I wish the 49ers nothing but the best. I am thankful to the York family for having given me the opportunity to be a head coach in the NFL. I am indebted to them for that. I am also thankful for the Faithful fans, I am just sorry I couldn’t give them more.”

Who do you think will replace him?

