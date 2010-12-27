Gamble & Huff “Deeply Saddened” By Loss Of Teena Marie

Legendary songwriting and production team Kenneth Gamble & Leon Huff have released a joint statement regarding the death of soul singer Teena Marie.

“We’re shocked and deeply saddened by the sudden loss of Teena Marie. She was one of the most memorable, soulful and unique R&B vocalists to come out of Motown. We send or condolences to Teena’s family, the entire Motown family and of course, our dear friend Berry Gordy.”

Gamble & Huff are the architects of the Sound of Philadelphia, writing and producing over 3000 songs in the last 35 years. In 2008, Gamble & Huff were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as the first recipients of the newly created Ahmet Ertegün Award.

