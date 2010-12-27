Celebrities Remember Teena Marie

There has been an outpouring of concern and remembrance for the late Teena Marie since it was confirmed that she died in her home on December 26th. The community of entertainers has been very vocal on social networks like Twitter, sharing their favorite songs and thoughts about the singer and songwriter.

“She was an amazing work of art,” said The Roots Questlove. ” Most believed [Rick] James produced all her records. Truth is she produced these on her own…the mark of a true artist is when their album cuts get more love than the hits. Marie’s magic was defined by her album cuts.”

