DJ Absolut: “I Was In Junior High School Making Mixtapes”

In the next of our “Smirnoff Inspire” DJ Q&As DJ Absolut talks about his mixtape inspirations and the importance of having a plan.

The HeavyHitter DJ and producer is on the air in NYC and is preparing to drop an album for E1 records.

TheUrban Daily: Who inspired you to want to DJ, and why?

DJ Absolut: All the mixtape dudes definitely inspired me. From Ron G, to Kid Kapri, to Clue, the Flexes, DooWops. I wanted to make mixtapes, you know, I’m from that era. I wanted to make a mixtape. I really wanted to be a part of that whole thing. I wanted to put my touch into the game and I just wanted to be in that situation and I had love for it. I [still] have love for it. So I was just inspired! I was a young dude. I was in junior high school making mixtapes… Not even making mixtapes but just loving the culture, and loving the artists. And really emulating some of the artists. At first [we were] emulating the artists, and we was just inspired to be a part of that, and really gain more knowledge.

What advice would you give aspiring DJs on the come up?

Just have a good head on your shoulders, have a plan. And take things step by step. Obviously it’s good to see six years down the road, whatever, get to the second phase of your career before you think so far ahead. That’s the most important thing.

