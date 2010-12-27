CLOSE
Free Shakes What Her Momma Gave Her On Stage

This video was just released of Free having a little fun at a show in Jamaica where she decided to “initiate” her co-host with a taste of Rihanna’s “Rude boy.”

Free said on her Twitter page that it was a benefit show for Spragga Benz that took place in May of 2010.

She also said that her camera got a better angle. *gulp* Can WE get that footage, Free?

