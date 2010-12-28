IRS Goes After Trick Daddy Over Back Taxes

Trick Daddy is the latest artist to run into trouble with the IRS, as the Miami rapper owes over a hundred thousand dollars to the government.

According to the Detroit News, Trick Daddy owes the feds over $157,000 in back taxes for monies he earned as far back as 2002.

In addition to the tax troubles, Trick’s $320,000 home in Miami was sold last October, after a bank foreclosed on it in May.

The government has placed several liens against the rapper, who recently released his autobiography Magic City: Trials of a Native Son.

A lien was filed against Trick and his wife in September for $85,366 for money he earned in 2007, 2008 and 2009, while another one in July was filed in $16,709 for revenue earned in 2006.

Trick was hit with a separate lien in July as well for $54,979, for income taxes owed in 2002.

