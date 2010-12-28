Alicia Keys & Eve Get “Speechless” Over Kanye’s “Devil In A New Dress”

It’s been nearly 10 years since Alicia Keys and Eve teamed up for the hit single “Gangsta Lovin'” from Eve’s Eve-Olution album.

Now they’ve reunited for the latest track from Swizz Beatz’ weekly “Monster Monday” free download series, “Speechless.”

The track is based around the same Bink! produced track that Kanye West used for “Devil In A New Dress” from his latest album, My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy.

Download the track for free at www.monstermondays.com!

