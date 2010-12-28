Lenny Kravitz Reveals How Teena Marie Changed His Life

In a touching video posted to his YouTube account, rocker Lenny Kravitz revealed just how much of an impact had Teena Marie on his life, and it’s deeper than many ever knew.

In his early days as an aspiring rock star, Teena Marie took him under her wing and gave him a place to live. She also took him to her recording sessions and to concerts.

“She nurtured me and helped me to become who I am,” Kravitz said. “I never really talked much about it in depth, but I would not be here. She changed my life not only as an artist but as a person who truly loved me for who I was.”

In 1994, Lenny appeared on Teena’s independently released album, Passion Play, singing on the song “Main Squeeze.”

Teena Marie & Lenny Kravitz “Main Squeeze”

