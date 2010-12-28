Lil’ Mama Gets Booed At Chris Brown Concert

The last time we heard from Lil’ Mama, she had just hopped on stage, uninvited, with Jay-Z and Alicia Keys at the 2009 MTV VMAs.

When she popped up on stage at Chris Brown’s recent Christmas Eve concert in New York City, she probably wishes more than ever that she had stayed in her seat.

Brown invited Lil’ Mama on stage to kick a freestyle at his “All Black Extravaganza” show which took place at NYC’s Webster Hall venue. However, those in attendance weren’t impressed with her skills and began booing her.

