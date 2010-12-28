DMX Placed In Mental Health Unit

DMX was placed in a mental health unit at an Arizona State Prison Complex facility on December 20th.

He was sentenced on December 16th to a year in jail for a probation violation. At his sentencing, Judge Christine Mulleneaux said that she believes he has “an undiagnosed mental condition.”

According to the Phoenix New Times, DMX’s manager, Nakia Walker, wouldn’t comment on whether DMX might have a mental disorder, but says she wasn’t surprised when she learned that he was being moved to a mental health unit.

