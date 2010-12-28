Eminem, Dr Dre, 50 Cent and Jay-Z Collabo Leaking Soon?

A brand new song by Eminem called “Syllables” is believed to be leaking soon.

No big deal, right?

Wrong!

The song is said to feature Dr. Dre, 50 Cent and Jay-Z.

The collabo list is notable mostly because of the longstanding beef between Jay and 50.

DJ Big Mike, who is said to be responsible for the leak of Eminem & Dre’s “Crack A Bottle” a few years back, tweeted about the song yesterday and hinted that the song may leak on New Years Day.

