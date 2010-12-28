Foxy Brown Explains Lil Kim Diss Record Delay

For those of you wondering what happened to Foxy Brown’s planned Lil Kim diss record that was supposed to premiere on Christmas Eve, we’ve got a little bit of an update on the situation.

Foxy Brown was scheduled to debut “Christmas Massacre” at a Christmas Eve party in New York City. Due to unknown circumstances, the venue for the party was changed, and Foxy was also a no-show at the party.

But apparently, the reason for Foxy’s absence was unrelated to the confusing venue information.

Fox tweeted yesterday that she was dealing with the unexpected loss of a loved one.

“I hope everyone had a blessed & beautiful Christmas.. my favorite time of the year. Still grieving the loss of someone special & dear to me. I’d like to personally apologize for the confusion and venue changing of the beautiful “Christmas In Brooklyn” party. Although the confusion fell far beyond my control, my responsibility and concern is to my fans and family; my priority. As I always say… the Devil’s at his busiest when ur about to get busy. My baby sis Wanda Dox, FOX Boyz, Ferrari, GT Nick, Sha, Britney Fox, Team FOX and all my die hard FOX fans… from my heart, I luv yall. Pray for ur girl. Something bigger’s going on. But GOD got me covered in his blood.”

We’ll send a prayer Foxy’s way and hope you do too!

