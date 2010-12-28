50 Cent Will Shovel Your Snow For $100

50 Cent may be worth several hundred million dollars, but he’s still a hustler at heart.

50 hopped on Twitter this morning offering to shovel snow for $100 per house.

I’m going out to shovel snow and see if I can make me a few extra dollars today. I’m charging more if they want to take pictures.

I want a hundred dollars per house. I bet anybody I’ll make a grand moving snow today. Lol

I want a hundred dollars if you’re stuck. I’ll get you out. Lol

I got 4 people on one street to agree to my fee after they saw the first job I did. Now I’m looking for employees.

I’m paying 30 dollars and hour I only want 3 workers that 90 dollars an hour but I think we can do all 4 in a hour in a half. Lol

This snow moving business is just to see if laws apply to every business. After the first job I got 4 more now I have 3 kid I hired.

One is a cute kid. He has on a snow suit. So I’m sending him to ring the door bell to ask if we can shovel their snow. Lol

When you look at his eyes it’s hard to tell him no. lol Then I come to tell them how much they have to pay us. Lol

Once a hustler, always a hustler!

