How Do You Burn Through $15 Million in 4 Years?

Eddie Murphy’s ex-wife, Nicole can answer that question. Nicole, who received a one-time payout of $15 Million in 2006 from her divorce settlement with Eddie Murphy is currently staring down millions of dollars in debt.

While we don’t have the specifics of her expenses, there are public records of IRS tax liens, totaling $846,630 filed against her. In addition to that nice number, she owes hundreds of thousands in legal fees.

We’re guessing this means her engagement with Michael Strahan will have to wait a little longer for a wedding date. Or not, if Strahan helps her out.

Would you opt for the lump sum or the monthly installments?

