Nicki Minaj Covers King Magazine

Nicki Minaj is the latest King cover girl! She graces the cover of the March/2011 Issue which will be on stands in January.

The voluptuous superstar looks delicious on the cover and talks about her the kind of guy she looks to be “sentimental and organic” with…

“I look for someone who is calm, someone who is strong enough to not have to win every argument, someone who allows a woman to be her crazy self and someone with a conscience not to feel less of a man. You know, someone who is able to honor his woman but also bring out the freak in his woman.”

