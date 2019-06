Well that was quick.

“Syllables,” the rumored track featuring Eminem, Dr. Dre, Jay-Z & 50 Cent leaked today.

And we approve.

Well, that is until Stat Quo & Ca$his come in and ruin it…

No idea where this is gonna end up, but something tells us that a re-release of Eminem’s Recovery album is just around the corner…

RELATED: Eminem, Dr Dre, 50 Cent and Jay-Z Collabo Leaking Soon? [RUMOR]

RELATED: 50 Cent Will Shovel Your Snow For $100