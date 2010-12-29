DJ Kay Slay: “Don’t Make Up No Stupid Name!”

In the latest installment of our Smirnoff Inspire DJ series the Drama King Kay Slay tells us about his start moving the crowd. DJing for a crowd you couldn’t see was one of the main challenges in this season’s “Master Of The Mix,” but the former graffiti artist, DJ and magazine founder tells an interesting story of how he started playing hookie parties that he was too young to actually attend.

TheUrbanDaily: Who inspired you to DJ, and why?

DJ Kayslay: It was a older cat in my hood named Rodney Woodson. What it was, I was like a young cat that used to hang with older people, but he wouldn’t let me party with him because I was too young. But what he did, he stuck me in a room in his house, and he gave me a whole stack of 45’s and told me to play them one behind another while he had a little house party, like a hookie-party/house-party going on. He made me go in the room and play the records one by one. So I kinda you know just enjoyed the feeling that you know when the music wasn’t playing, ni**as was bangin’ on the door, ‘Yo, yo, what’s going on, man?!’ It was like a sense of control, like I was controlling the crowd. Then about a year later, a older cat in my hood had a reel system. I used to just stare on the ropes and just watch him DJ, you know, Willie Clyde. And you know, I just showed a deep interest and he just started letting me practice on his equipment.

What advice would you give aspiring DJs on the come up?

Number one: Don’t make up no stupid name. You understand what I’m saying? Try to have a name that got a significance behind it. Don’t be making up no stupid names, that’s number one! Number two: Try to find you a niche. I know it’s not many out there because a lot has been touched, but there’s still some way you can form some kind of originality. And number three: Stand for what you stand for, man, that’s it. No compromising…never!

