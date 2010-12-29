The Internet Kills Eddie Murphy…Again

Twitter should be arrested for the amount of people it kills every year. After “taking” the life of Morgan Freeman several weeks ago the social network was buzzing with news of comedian and actor Eddie Murphy dying in a ski accident.

The awful rumor surfaces almost every year and for some reason people keep believing it. A google search for “Eddie Murphy dead” calls up “reports” going back to 2009.

The popularity of rumors makes real reports harder to decipher. Just this week Twitter users didn’t know whether to believe it when Ron Isley wrote that R&B star Teena Marie died and fans went into a panic when premature announcements of Aretha Franklin’s passing became popular.

Unfortunately, there are sites like Fakeawish.com that are dedicated to spreading rumors of a celebrity’s death.

As of right now Eddie Murphy is alive. If that fact changes we will let you know. Until then let that man live.