Jennifer Hudson Sings “Feelin’ Good” in New Video

Weight Watchers is making sure everyone knows about Jennifer Hudson’s success with their weight-loss programs. They’ve released this video with the newly svelte Hudson interpreting the Nina Simone classic, “Feelin’ Good.”

J-Hud’s been out and about this year showing off her new figure. We won’t hate now, she looks good!

Think you’ll give Weight Watchers a call after watching this?

From Bossip

