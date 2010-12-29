CLOSE
Uncategorized
Home

‘The View’s’ Most Entertaining Arguments of 2010

Leave a comment

The ladies of The View had some pretty interesting moments in 2010. From LL Cool J working out with Sherri Shepherd–literally–to asking President Obama about Jersey Shore girl Snookie, they knew how to make headlines.

But what they do best is argue, with each other and their guests. TVSquad has compiled their most  entertaining arguments of 2010. Click HERE to see them go toe-to-toe with Bill O’Reilly, Kathy Griffin and more.

RELATED POSTS

Hosts Of “The View” Walk Off Over O’Reilly Mosque Comments [VIDEO]

President Obama Won’t Call Mel Gibson A Jackass

VIDEO: LL Cool J Bench Curls Sherri Shepherd

bill o'reilly , orphan , sherri shepherd , the view , Whoopi Goldberg

Also On The Urban Daily:
comments – add yours
Trending on The Urban Daily
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close