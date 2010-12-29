Chris Brown & Raz-B Argue Over Twitter

Over the last couple of days, Raz-B of the former group B2K has been tweeting his infatuation with red-head Rihanna. During his on-going rant he said:

“Im just sittin here Thinking how can nigg*s like @ebenet & @ChrisBrown disrespect women as Intelligent as @HalleBerry11 @Rihanna“

Chris Brown didn’t take lightly to the reference, he responded:

Tell me this @razb2k!! Why when the money was coming in u won’t complaining about getting butplugged! #homothug!!!

@razb2k nigga you want attention! Grow up nigga!!! D*ck in da booty ass lil boy

He goes on to say that he isn’t homophobic, that Raz-B is just disrespectful…

All this over Rihanna? She must have a goldmine in her panties! As much as I love B2K, I love Chris Breezy!

