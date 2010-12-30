Master P. Announces Health Awareness Concert In Honor Of Teena Marie

Rap mogul Master P. will host an event during Grammy week honoring late R&B singer Teena Marie, in hopes of raising awareness about health related issues, whether its diabetes, high blood pressure or obesity.

Master P. and his son Romeo are rallying celebrities to support Michelle Obama’s anti-obesity campaign via his Move With Music organization, which is dedicated to fighting child obesity.

According to reps for Master P., the mogul and his son will host an event on February 11th in Los Angeles, which is sponsored by ME Entertainment Network, RTC Media Group and Urban Born Foundation.

“We are taking the initiative to help fight child obesity by educating the next generation on how to eat right and exercise through music, dance and entertainment,” a rep for Master P. told AllHipHop.com in a statement. “We are connecting musicians and entertainers through concert events to bring awareness to this epidemic of childhood obesity and health issues.”

For more information go to: http://www.MoveWithMusic.org

