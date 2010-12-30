Patti Labelle Warns Lloyd About “Hood Girls” on “Lay It Down” Remix

We weren’t expecting this at all.

Somehow, Patti Labelle found herself on the remix to Lloyd’s latest single “Lay It Down.”

The remix, which was obviously done recently, starts out with a shout out to both Teena Marie and Aretha Franklin (who is still with us….. right?) before Lloyd asks “Mama Patti” for some girl advice.

We really dig how the two go back and forth with Lloyd telling Patti about the problems with his girl, and Patti responding with her advice. Though Patti seems quite out of place on the track (her voice is too big for modern R&B production), and as odd as the collaboration seems we aren’t gonna hate on this.

