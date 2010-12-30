Marsha Ambrosius Debuts Teena Marie Cover At Concert

Marsha Ambrosius treated fans at a recent concert in North London to the world premiere of a cover of Teena Marie’s “Yes Indeed” that she had recorded for her upcoming debut album.

The lushly arranged song was recorded before Marie died in her sleep on December 26th and had received Lady T’s seal of approval.

Fortunately for us, SoulCulture was there with a video camera and captured the song for the world to hear.

Listen to Teena Marie’s original from 1981:

