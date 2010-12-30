Jay-Z Adds UK Singer/Rapper Cher Lloyd To Roc Nation

Jay-Z has added another budding star to his Roc Nation imprint, with the signing of UK singer/rapper Cher Lloyd.

The 17-year-old X-Factor finalist reportedly joined Roc Nation after a bidding war between will.I.am and X-Factor/American Idol’s Simon Cowell.

“After weighing up the pros and cons, it was thought that the team at Roc Nation would be best placed to turn her dreams of stardom into a reality,” a rep told UK’s Sun Newspaper.

Lloyd, who was being heavily courted by The Black Eyed Peas’ frontman will.I.am, was named the most talked about celebrity newcomer in the United Kingdom for 2010 by a recent internet survey.

RELATED: Dead Prez Turned Down Roc Nation Deal

RELATED: Jay-Z Welcomes Jay Electronica To Roc Nation [VIDEO]