Antwuan Cook Spotted At Fantasia Show In Cleveland

Lord, lord, lord…

Fantasia’s married boyfriend, Antwuan Cook is apparently still in the picture.

Our friends at Z107.9 in Cleveland spotted Cook standing backstage at Fantasia’s recent show in the city.

Fantasia’s recent suicide attempt was caused by Cook’s denial that he was married which has caused a firestorm of media attention. Fantasia was sued by Cook’s wife after she discovered that they were having an affair. Fantasia revealed during the trial that she had become pregnant with Cook’s child and had an abortion.

