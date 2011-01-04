Caktuz Premieres Sequel To “Gangstamuzik” Video On New Years Day 11′

Following up his latest video, “Gangstamuzik Act I”, North Carolina rapper Caktuz is back with the release of “Gangstamuzik Act II” (which is really just the second verse of the same song, but with alot more eye candy in this one) on New Years Day 2011.

We suggest you stand back to watch this video . The visuals in this one had us hitting replay! I’m sure the You Tube hits for this will reach some good numbers.

Download This song and other Caktuz music @ www.caktuztree.com

Caktuz’s 1st half to Gangstamuzik

