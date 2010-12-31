Chris Brown Apologizes For Twitter Attack On Raz-B

One thing Chris Brown is familiar with is apologizing. A day after pelting B2K singer Raz-B with a flurry of N-bombs and homophobic tweets Brown apologized for his behavior. The singer, who recently boasted about his completion of a court-ordered, yearlong domestic-violence course as part of his sentencing for assaulting then-girlfriend Rihanna, told gossip site TMZ that he regretted making homophobic comments.

“Yesterday was an unfortunate lack in judgment sparked by public Twitter attacks from Raz-B, who was bent on getting attention,” Brown said of the virtual feud. “Words cannot begin to express how sorry and frustrated I am over what transpired publicly on Twitter. I have learned over the past few years to not condone or represent acts of violence against anyone.”

Ironically, it was Raz-B’s comments about Brown’s treatment of Rihanna that sparked the entire exchange. On his twitter feed he said:

“Im just sittin here Thinking how can nigg*s like @ebenet & @ChrisBrown disrespect women as Intelligent as @HalleBerry11 @Rihanna“

Chris Brown responded…

“Tell me this @razb2k!! Why when the money was coming in u won’t complaining about getting butplugged! #homothug!!!”

Soon after Raz-B’s brother Ricky Romance threatened to put a gun in Chris Brown’s mouth if he saw him in Los Angeles. Brown replied that he’d be in Los Angeles very soon. Ricky was not mentioned his apology.

