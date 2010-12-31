CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainmentMusic

Chris Brown Apologizes For Twitter Attack On Raz-B

Leave a comment

One thing Chris Brown is familiar with is apologizing. A day after pelting B2K singer Raz-B with a flurry of N-bombs and homophobic tweets Brown apologized for his behavior. The singer, who recently boasted about his completion of a court-ordered, yearlong domestic-violence course as part of his sentencing for assaulting then-girlfriend Rihanna, told gossip site TMZ that he regretted making homophobic comments.

“Yesterday was an unfortunate lack in judgment sparked by public Twitter attacks from Raz-B, who was bent on getting attention,” Brown said of the virtual feud. “Words cannot begin to express how sorry and frustrated I am over what transpired publicly on Twitter. I have learned over the past few years to not condone or represent acts of violence against anyone.”

Ironically, it was Raz-B’s comments about Brown’s treatment of Rihanna that sparked the entire exchange. On his twitter feed he said:

“Im just sittin here Thinking how can nigg*s like @ebenet & @ChrisBrown disrespect women as Intelligent as @HalleBerry11 @Rihanna

Chris Brown responded…

“Tell me this @razb2k!! Why when the money was coming in u won’t complaining about getting butplugged! #homothug!!!”

Soon after Raz-B’s brother Ricky Romance threatened to put a gun in Chris Brown’s mouth if he saw him in Los Angeles. Brown replied that he’d be in Los Angeles very soon. Ricky was not mentioned his apology.

RELATED POSTS

Chris Brown & Raz-B Argue Over Twitter

Raz-B’s Brother To Chris Brown: “I’ll Put A Pistol In Your Mouth” [VIDEO]

Chris Brown Sets Out To Hump The World [PHOTOS]

chris brown , R&B Beef , Raz B , twitter

Also On The Urban Daily:
comments – add yours
Trending on The Urban Daily
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close