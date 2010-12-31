Boney M Frontman Bobby Farrell Dead At 61

Bobby Farrell , the lead singer of the chart topping 1970s disco group ‘Boney M’, has died at the age of 61 while on a tour in Russia. He was found dead in his hotel room in St Petersburg on Thursday , according to his agent John Sein.

Though police say that an investigation into his death is still ongoing, one source reports that Farrell died of a heart attack after a small fight at a show on Wednesday.

Boney M has many hits to its credit like ‘The Rivers of Babylon’, ‘Rasputin’ ‘Sunny’ and ‘Bahama Mama’. Boney M songs personify the disco era of the 70s and 80s are still played whenever there is a disco night at a club, party or gatherings.

Farrell was born in Aruba. He left home as a teenager and made his way to Holland, where he built a reputation as a DJ and dancer. The German music producer Frank Farian recruited him for a group that he was putting together in 1976.

In an odd piece of trivia, the Russian mystic Rasputin, who they sang a song about, died on December 29, 1916.

