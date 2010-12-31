CLOSE
Uncategorized
Home

Did Usher Steal “OMG” From Homer Simpson?

Leave a comment

Is Will.i.am drawing inspiration from The Simpsons cartoon? Some jocks at the Y101 Showgram are alleging that the hit “OMG” that he wrote for Usher bares more than a close resemblance to a Christmas song that Homer Simpson performed on an episode of The Simpsons in 2003, “Dude Where’s My Ranch?”

Take a listen and tell us what you think.

RELATED POSTS:

Sammie: “I Feel Usher Has Set The Blueprint For Longevity”

Usher Gets Kicked In The Face By Fan During Concert [VIDEO]

Usher: “I Don’t Hide When I’m In Love With Somebody” [AUDIO]

Homer Simpson , orphan , usher , will.i.am

comments – add yours
Trending on The Urban Daily
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close