Did Usher Steal “OMG” From Homer Simpson?

Is Will.i.am drawing inspiration from The Simpsons cartoon? Some jocks at the Y101 Showgram are alleging that the hit “OMG” that he wrote for Usher bares more than a close resemblance to a Christmas song that Homer Simpson performed on an episode of The Simpsons in 2003, “Dude Where’s My Ranch?”

Take a listen and tell us what you think.

RELATED POSTS: