UConn Women’s Win Streak Busted By Stanford

The UConn women’s basketball team’s impressive streak of 90 consecutive wins came to an end on Thursday night (Dec. 30th) with a 71-59 loss to Stanford. The Stanford women’s team is also the last team to beat UConn in the 2008 Final Four before the epic streak started. The UConn women just broke the longest streak in college basketball history on Dec.21st which was held by the UCLA men’s team from 1971-1974. The streak lasted over 900 days.

Coach Gino Auriema was in good spirits after the game joking “I’m tired of this losing stuff”.”

Congratulations to UConn on a great run.

