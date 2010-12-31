Spike Lee’s “Malcolm X” Chosen For Preservation In National Film Registry

Spike Lee’s 1993 film Malcolm X has been chosen for preservation in the National Film Registry.

The film, based on Alex Haley’s The Autobiography of Malcolm X and starring Denzel Washington in the title role, was one of 25 films selected by the Library of Congress.

Over 500 films have been selected for preservation, with 25 “culturally, historically, or aesthetically signficant” films being selected each year.

