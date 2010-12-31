Diddy’s Twins Will Start Dating at 40?

This is probably the cutest thing you’ll see all day. Justin Combs, Diddy’s 16 year old son, filmed his little sisters talking about life and other stuff.

The twins, D’Lila and Jessie James are 4 years old and so adorable. Justin’s being the quintessential big brother; making sure the twins know they can date no sooner than age 40 and asking if they closed their eyes while seeing adults kissing.

Diddy, Kim Porter and their offspring are vacationing in St. Barts…like almost everybody else.

Watch:

Source

Also On The Urban Daily: