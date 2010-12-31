Kanye and Kim: Going Public Soon?

According to Mediatakeout.com, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are spending New Years Eve together in Vegas tonight at hotspot Tao.

Now, these rumors have been swirling around for a minute (including a pregnancy rumor) and we have to take Mediatakeout with a grain of salt because they don’t name any sources.

But, can you imagine the media storm these two will cause if/when they go public in 2011?

Kim Kardashian is trying to launch a singing career so don’t be surprised if we continue to hear about this.

RELATED: Kanye West, Rick Ross, Jay-Z, Nicki Minaj “Monster” Video Leaks [VIDEO]

RELATED: “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy” Album Review