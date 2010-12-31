CLOSE
M.I.A. Drops New Mixtape: “Vicki Leekx”

VIBE has the download link for M.IA.’s newest release, “Vicki Leekx.”

MikeyFresh:

The pride of Sri Lanka adds one more release to the year before 2010 comes to a close. The project titled Vicki Leekx is only M.I.A.’s 2nd official mixtape since ’04’s Piracy Funds Terrorism, Volume 1. This global set includes production from DanjahandzDiploBlaqstarr, and  Rusko.

DOWNLOAD: M.I.A. Vicki Leekx (Mixtape)

