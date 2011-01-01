Lauryn Hill Tells Off Fans After Arriving Late To Her Own Concert!

Lauryn Hill was late to one of her recent shows at Brooklyn’s Music Hall of Williamsburg. When the former Fugee took the stage at Midnight some fans were understandably upset. While she did apologize for her lateness, she went off on the fans who weren’t trying to hear it.

“I spent my entire 20s sacrificing my life to give you love. So when I hear people complain, I don’t know what to tell you. I personally know I’m worth the wait.”

To fans that booed her, she motioned them to the exit, and told them they could get a refund.

Do you think L Boogie was justified or was she being rude? Let us know in the comments!

(spotted@hotspotatl.)

