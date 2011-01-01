NY Giants’ Justin Tuck Involved In Car Crash

Before he could even celebrate the New Year, New York Giants’ defensive end, Justin Tuck was involved in a minor car crash in Teaneck, New Jersey.

The accident happened around 8:30pm when a Nissan Maxima apparently struck Tuck’s BRAND NEW Cadillac Escalade. As you can imagine, a lot of fans’ main concern is whether Tuck will be able to play on Sunday in Washington. And, no worries, he will. According to the police department, no one was injured. That’s great – but that poor, poor Escalade. Check out the pic of the car.

Be safe out there!

