Black hollywood represented at the Grand Opening of Marquee Nightclub in Las Vegas last night. Located in The Cosmopolitan Hotel, it seems Marquee won’t have trouble attracting patrons.

In attendance were Brandy, Mel B, Selita Ebanks, Taraji P. Henson, Solange and a few others. Is it me, or did attendance seem a little thin because everyone else is in St. Barts? Check out the pics!

Source

RELATED: Halle Berry Gets Sexy At Swarovski Event [PHOTOS]