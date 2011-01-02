Pitt Fires Coach Mike Haywood Over Domestic Violence Charge

According to ESPN.com The University of Pittsburgh fired football coach Mike Haywood on Saturday, saying he could not continue in the job he held for only 21/2 weeks because of his arrest on a domestic violence charge.

Haywood was released Saturday from St. Joseph County Jail in Indiana on $1,000 cash bond after the charge was upgraded from a misdemeanor to felony domestic battery in the presence of a minor.

